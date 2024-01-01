Will you get into University of Redlands?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Redlands.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Redlands’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Redlands Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Redlands.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Redlands admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1120.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.65
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Redlands?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Redlands is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Redlands is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Redlands with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at University of Redlands
-
Will I get into University of Redlands with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Redlands
-
Will I get into University of Redlands with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at University of Redlands
-
Will I get into University of Redlands with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Redlands
-
Will I get into University of Redlands with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of Redlands
-
Will I get into University of Redlands with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at University of Redlands
-
Will I get into University of Redlands with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at University of Redlands
-
Will I get into University of Redlands with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Redlands