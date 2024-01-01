Will you get into University of Redlands?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Redlands.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Redlands’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Redlands Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Redlands.

School Average Average SAT 1120.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.65

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Redlands?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Redlands is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Redlands is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.