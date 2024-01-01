Will you get into Chapman University (CU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Chapman University (CU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Chapman University (CU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Chapman University (CU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Chapman University (CU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Chapman University (CU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1195.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|3.75
Is your high school GPA good enough for Chapman University (CU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Chapman University (CU) is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Chapman University (CU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Chapman University (CU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Chapman University (CU)
-
Will I get into Chapman University (CU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Chapman University (CU)
-
Will I get into Chapman University (CU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Chapman University (CU)
-
Will I get into Chapman University (CU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Chapman University (CU)
-
Will I get into Chapman University (CU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Chapman University (CU)
-
Will I get into Chapman University (CU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Chapman University (CU)
-
Will I get into Chapman University (CU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Chapman University (CU)
-
Will I get into Chapman University (CU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Chapman University (CU)