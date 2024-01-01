Will you get into Chapman University (CU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Chapman University (CU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Chapman University (CU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Chapman University (CU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Chapman University (CU).

School Average Average SAT 1195.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 3.75

Is your high school GPA good enough for Chapman University (CU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Chapman University (CU) is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Chapman University (CU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.