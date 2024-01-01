Chapman University (CU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
Can you transfer into Chapman University (CU)
What are the transfer requirements for Chapman University (CU)?
Chapman University (CU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Recommended of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Recommended of Some
In addition to the above requirements, Chapman University (CU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Chapman University (CU) requires a minimum of 32 credits.
What are Chapman University (CU)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Chapman University (CU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Chapman University (CU) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Chapman University (CU) on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Chapman University (CU)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Chapman University (CU) received 1769 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 955 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Chapman University (CU) is 53.99%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Chapman University (CU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 955 accepted transfer students, 378 students enrolled - that means the yield was 39.58%.
Chapman University (CU) accepts 54 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Chapman University (CU) transfer GPA requirements?
Chapman University (CU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Chapman University (CU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for Chapman University (CU)
Chapman University (CU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Chapman University (CU)
Chapman University (CU) accepts 53.99% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Chapman University (CU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.75 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.9. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Chapman University (CU) students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|560
|650
|605
|SAT Reading
|550
|650
|600
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1110
|1300
|1205
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|24
|29
|26
|ACT Reading
|25
|31
|28
|2018 Total ACT Score
|49
|60
|54
Chapman University (CU)’s average SAT score is 1205. To be a competitive applicant for Chapman University (CU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
