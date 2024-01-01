Will you get into Corban University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Corban University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Corban University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Corban University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Corban University.

School Average Average SAT 1050.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Corban University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Corban University is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Corban University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.