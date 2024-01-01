Will you get into Pepperdine University (PU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pepperdine University (PU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pepperdine University (PU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Pepperdine University (PU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pepperdine University (PU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Pepperdine University (PU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1210.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Pepperdine University (PU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pepperdine University (PU) is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Pepperdine University (PU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.