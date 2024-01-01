Will you get into Creighton University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Creighton University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Creighton University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Creighton University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Creighton University.

School Average Average SAT 1165.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.81

Is your high school GPA good enough for Creighton University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Creighton University is 3.81 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Creighton University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.