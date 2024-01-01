Will you get into University of Missouri-Kansas City?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Missouri-Kansas City.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Missouri-Kansas City’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Missouri-Kansas City Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Missouri-Kansas City.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Missouri-Kansas City admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1210.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.41
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Missouri-Kansas City?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Missouri-Kansas City is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Missouri-Kansas City is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Missouri-Kansas City with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at University of Missouri-Kansas City
Will I get into University of Missouri-Kansas City with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at University of Missouri-Kansas City
Will I get into University of Missouri-Kansas City with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Missouri-Kansas City
Will I get into University of Missouri-Kansas City with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at University of Missouri-Kansas City
Will I get into University of Missouri-Kansas City with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Missouri-Kansas City
Will I get into University of Missouri-Kansas City with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Missouri-Kansas City
Will I get into University of Missouri-Kansas City with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at University of Missouri-Kansas City
Will I get into University of Missouri-Kansas City with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Missouri-Kansas City