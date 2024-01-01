Will you get into University of Missouri-Kansas City?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Missouri-Kansas City.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Missouri-Kansas City’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Missouri-Kansas City Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Missouri-Kansas City.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Missouri-Kansas City admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1210.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Missouri-Kansas City?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Missouri-Kansas City is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Missouri-Kansas City is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.