Saint Louis University (SLU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Louis University (SLU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Louis University (SLU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1215.0
|Average ACT
|28.0
|Average GPA
|3.92
Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Louis University (SLU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Louis University (SLU) is 3.92 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Saint Louis University (SLU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Saint Louis University (SLU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Saint Louis University (SLU)
Will I get into Saint Louis University (SLU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Saint Louis University (SLU)
Will I get into Saint Louis University (SLU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Saint Louis University (SLU)
Will I get into Saint Louis University (SLU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Saint Louis University (SLU)
Will I get into Saint Louis University (SLU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Saint Louis University (SLU)
Will I get into Saint Louis University (SLU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Saint Louis University (SLU)
Will I get into Saint Louis University (SLU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Saint Louis University (SLU)
Will I get into Saint Louis University (SLU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Saint Louis University (SLU)