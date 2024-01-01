Will you get into Saint Louis University (SLU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Louis University (SLU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Louis University (SLU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saint Louis University (SLU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Louis University (SLU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Louis University (SLU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1215.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 3.92

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Louis University (SLU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Louis University (SLU) is 3.92 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Saint Louis University (SLU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.