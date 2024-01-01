Will you get into CUNY Medgar Evers College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Medgar.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Medgar’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Medgar Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Medgar.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.11

Is your high school GPA good enough for Medgar?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Medgar is 2.11 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Medgar does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.