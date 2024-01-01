Will you get into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

For a more detailed breakdown of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 980.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.