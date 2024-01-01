Will you get into Dallas Baptist University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into DBU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for DBU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
DBU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into DBU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Dallas Baptist University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1120.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for DBU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at DBU is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and DBU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into DBU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Dallas Baptist University
Will I get into DBU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Dallas Baptist University
Will I get into DBU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Dallas Baptist University
Will I get into DBU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Dallas Baptist University
Will I get into DBU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Dallas Baptist University
Will I get into DBU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Dallas Baptist University
Will I get into DBU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Dallas Baptist University
Will I get into DBU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Dallas Baptist University