To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for DBU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

DBU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into DBU.

School Average Average SAT 1120.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for DBU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at DBU is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and DBU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.