Will you get into Trinity University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Trinity.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Trinity’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Trinity Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Trinity.

For a more detailed breakdown of Trinity University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1265.0 Average ACT 29.5 Average GPA 3.61

Is your high school GPA good enough for Trinity?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Trinity is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Trinity is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.