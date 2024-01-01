Will you get into Dickinson State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into DSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for DSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

DSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into DSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Dickinson State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 955.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.28

Is your high school GPA good enough for DSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at DSU is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. DSU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.