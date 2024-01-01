Will you get into Drury University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Drury University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Drury University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Drury University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Drury University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Drury University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.83

Is your high school GPA good enough for Drury University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Drury University is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Drury University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.