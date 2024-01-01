Will you get into Drury University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Drury University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Drury University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Drury University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Drury University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Drury University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.83
Is your high school GPA good enough for Drury University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Drury University is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Drury University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Drury University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Drury University
-
Will I get into Drury University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Drury University
-
Will I get into Drury University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Drury University
-
Will I get into Drury University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Drury University
-
Will I get into Drury University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Drury University
-
Will I get into Drury University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Drury University
-
Will I get into Drury University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Drury University
-
Will I get into Drury University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Drury University