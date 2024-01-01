Will you get into Eastern Connecticut State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Eastern.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Eastern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Eastern Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Eastern.

For a more detailed breakdown of Eastern Connecticut State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.08

Is your high school GPA good enough for Eastern?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Eastern is 3.08 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Eastern is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.