To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for RWU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

RWU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into RWU.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.32

Is your high school GPA good enough for RWU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at RWU is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and RWU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.