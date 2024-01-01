Will you get into Emory University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Emory University .
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Emory University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Emory University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Emory University .
For a more detailed breakdown of Emory University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1380.0
|Average ACT
|31.0
|Average GPA
|3.78
Is your high school GPA good enough for Emory University ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Emory University is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Emory University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Emory University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Emory University
-
Will I get into Emory University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Emory University
-
Will I get into Emory University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Emory University
-
Will I get into Emory University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Emory University
-
Will I get into Emory University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Emory University
-
Will I get into Emory University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Emory University
-
Will I get into Emory University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Emory University
-
Will I get into Emory University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Emory University