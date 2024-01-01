Will you get into Emory University ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Emory University .

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Emory University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Emory University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Emory University .

For a more detailed breakdown of Emory University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1380.0 Average ACT 31.0 Average GPA 3.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for Emory University ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Emory University is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Emory University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.