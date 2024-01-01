Will you get into College of William and Mary?

William & Mary Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into William & Mary.

School Average Average SAT 1360.0 Average ACT 30.0 Average GPA 4.24

Is your high school GPA good enough for William & Mary?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at William & Mary is 4.24 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and William & Mary is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.