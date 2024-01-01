Will you get into College of William and Mary?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into William & Mary.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for William & Mary’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
William & Mary Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into William & Mary.
For a more detailed breakdown of College of William and Mary admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1360.0
|Average ACT
|30.0
|Average GPA
|4.24
Is your high school GPA good enough for William & Mary?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at William & Mary is 4.24 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and William & Mary is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into William & Mary with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at College of William and Mary
-
Will I get into William & Mary with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at College of William and Mary
-
Will I get into William & Mary with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at College of William and Mary
-
Will I get into William & Mary with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at College of William and Mary
-
Will I get into William & Mary with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at College of William and Mary
-
Will I get into William & Mary with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at College of William and Mary
-
Will I get into William & Mary with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at College of William and Mary
-
Will I get into William & Mary with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at College of William and Mary