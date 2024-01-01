Will you get into Emporia State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ESU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ESU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ESU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ESU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Emporia State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for ESU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ESU is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and ESU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.