Will you get into Fontbonne University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fontbonne University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fontbonne University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Fontbonne University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fontbonne University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Fontbonne University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fontbonne University is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Fontbonne University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.