FHSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into FHSU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Fort Hays State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.45
Is your high school GPA good enough for FHSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at FHSU is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and FHSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into FHSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Fort Hays State University
Will I get into FHSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Fort Hays State University
Will I get into FHSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Fort Hays State University
Will I get into FHSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Fort Hays State University
Will I get into FHSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Fort Hays State University