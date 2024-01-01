Will you get into North Dakota State University-Main Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into North Dakota State University NDSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for North Dakota State University NDSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

North Dakota State University NDSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into North Dakota State University NDSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of North Dakota State University-Main Campus admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1120.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.48

Is your high school GPA good enough for North Dakota State University NDSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at North Dakota State University NDSU is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and North Dakota State University NDSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.