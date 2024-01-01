Will you get into Framingham State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Framingham State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Framingham State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Framingham State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Framingham State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Framingham State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.01

Is your high school GPA good enough for Framingham State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Framingham State University is 3.01 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Framingham State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.