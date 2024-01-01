Will you get into Harvey Mudd College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mudd HMC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mudd HMC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Mudd HMC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mudd HMC.
For a more detailed breakdown of Harvey Mudd College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1480.0
|Average ACT
|33.5
|Average GPA
|4.17
Is your high school GPA good enough for Mudd HMC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mudd HMC is 4.17 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Mudd HMC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Mudd HMC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Harvey Mudd College
-
Will I get into Mudd HMC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Harvey Mudd College
-
Will I get into Mudd HMC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Harvey Mudd College
-
Will I get into Mudd HMC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Harvey Mudd College
-
Will I get into Mudd HMC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Harvey Mudd College
-
Will I get into Mudd HMC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Harvey Mudd College
-
Will I get into Mudd HMC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Harvey Mudd College
-
Will I get into Mudd HMC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Harvey Mudd College