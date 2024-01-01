Will you get into Harvey Mudd College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mudd HMC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mudd HMC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mudd HMC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mudd HMC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Harvey Mudd College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1480.0 Average ACT 33.5 Average GPA 4.17

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mudd HMC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mudd HMC is 4.17 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Mudd HMC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.