This is the complete guide for transferring to Mudd HMC.

Harvey Mudd College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Mudd HMC, 1.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Harvey Mudd College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Mudd HMC? Mudd HMC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Mudd HMC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Mudd HMC requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Harvey Mudd College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Mudd HMC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Harvey Mudd College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Mudd HMC received 74 transfer applicants. The school accepted 5 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Mudd HMC is 6.76%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Mudd HMC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Harvey Mudd College transfer GPA requirements? Mudd HMC requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Mudd HMC requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Mudd HMC Mudd HMC has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Mudd HMC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Mudd HMC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Claremont... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Mudd HMC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Mudd HMC then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Mudd HMC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Mudd HMC website for more info.

Mudd HMC accepts 6.76% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Mudd HMC, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.17 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.34. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Mudd HMC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 740 800 770 SAT Reading 680 780 730 2018 Total SAT Score 1420 1580 1500 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 34 35 34 ACT Reading 34 36 35 2018 Total ACT Score 68 71 69 Harvey Mudd College’s average SAT score is 1500. To be a competitive applicant for Harvey Mudd College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

