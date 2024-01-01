Will you get into Indiana University-South Bend?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into IUSB.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for IUSB’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

IUSB Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into IUSB.

For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana University-South Bend admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 950.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for IUSB?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at IUSB is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. IUSB is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.