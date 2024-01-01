Will you get into Kean University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Kean.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Kean’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Kean Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Kean.

School Average Average SAT 930.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Kean?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Kean is 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Kean is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.