This is the complete guide for transferring to Kean.

What are the transfer requirements for Kean? Kean requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Kean also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Kean requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are Kean University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Kean transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline December 1 Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline May 15 and June 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Kean University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Kean received 2615 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2490 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Kean is 95.22%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Kean. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Kean University transfer GPA requirements? Kean requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Kean requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Kean Kean has noted the additional policies: NACES evaluation of transcripts for any foreign institution credits. Minimum 2.0 GPA required of applicants with 30 or more semester hours; 3.0 GPA required of applicants with between 15 to 29 semesters hours. GPA requirements vary by major..

Will you enjoy transferring to Kean? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Kean. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Union... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Kean is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Kean then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Kean Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Kean website for more info.

Kean accepts 95.22% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Kean, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.0 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.12. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Kean students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 510 465 SAT Reading 410 500 455 2018 Total SAT Score 830 1010 920 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Kean University’s average SAT score is 920. To be a competitive applicant for Kean University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

