Will you get into St John's University-New York (SJU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St John's University-New York (SJU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St John's University-New York (SJU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

St John's University-New York (SJU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into St John's University-New York (SJU).

For a more detailed breakdown of St John's University-New York (SJU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1070.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for St John's University-New York (SJU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at St John's University-New York (SJU) is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and St John's University-New York (SJU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.