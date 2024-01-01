Will you get into St John's University-New York (SJU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St John's University-New York (SJU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St John's University-New York (SJU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
St John's University-New York (SJU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into St John's University-New York (SJU).
For a more detailed breakdown of St John's University-New York (SJU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1070.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for St John's University-New York (SJU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at St John's University-New York (SJU) is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and St John's University-New York (SJU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into St John's University-New York (SJU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at St John's University-New York (SJU)
Will I get into St John's University-New York (SJU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at St John's University-New York (SJU)
Will I get into St John's University-New York (SJU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at St John's University-New York (SJU)
Will I get into St John's University-New York (SJU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at St John's University-New York (SJU)
Will I get into St John's University-New York (SJU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at St John's University-New York (SJU)
Will I get into St John's University-New York (SJU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at St John's University-New York (SJU)
Will I get into St John's University-New York (SJU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at St John's University-New York (SJU)
Will I get into St John's University-New York (SJU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at St John's University-New York (SJU)