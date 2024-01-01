Will you get into Kenyon College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Kenyon College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Kenyon College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Kenyon College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Kenyon College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Kenyon College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1330.0
|Average ACT
|30.0
|Average GPA
|3.94
Is your high school GPA good enough for Kenyon College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Kenyon College is 3.94 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Kenyon College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Kenyon College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Kenyon College
-
Will I get into Kenyon College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Kenyon College
-
Will I get into Kenyon College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Kenyon College
-
Will I get into Kenyon College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Kenyon College
-
Will I get into Kenyon College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Kenyon College
-
Will I get into Kenyon College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Kenyon College
-
Will I get into Kenyon College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Kenyon College
-
Will I get into Kenyon College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Kenyon College