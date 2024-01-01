Will you get into Liberty University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Liberty University .
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Liberty University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Liberty University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Liberty University .
For a more detailed breakdown of Liberty University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1060.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.47
Is your high school GPA good enough for Liberty University ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Liberty University is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Liberty University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Liberty University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Liberty University
-
Will I get into Liberty University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Liberty University
-
Will I get into Liberty University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Liberty University
-
Will I get into Liberty University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Liberty University
-
Will I get into Liberty University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Liberty University
-
Will I get into Liberty University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Liberty University
-
Will I get into Liberty University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Liberty University
-
Will I get into Liberty University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Liberty University