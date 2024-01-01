Will you get into University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNC.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1325.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 4.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNC is 4.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UNC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.