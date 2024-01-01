Will you get into University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNC.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1325.0
|Average ACT
|30.5
|Average GPA
|4.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNC is 4.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UNC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UNC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
-
Will I get into UNC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
-
Will I get into UNC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
-
Will I get into UNC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
-
Will I get into UNC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
-
Will I get into UNC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
-
Will I get into UNC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
-
Will I get into UNC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)