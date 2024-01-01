Will you get into Loras College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Loras College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Loras College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Loras College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Loras College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Loras College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for Loras College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Loras College is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Loras College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.