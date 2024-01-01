Will you get into Loras College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Loras College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Loras College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Loras College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Loras College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Loras College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1015.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.37
Is your high school GPA good enough for Loras College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Loras College is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Loras College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Loras College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Loras College
-
Will I get into Loras College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Loras College
-
Will I get into Loras College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Loras College
-
Will I get into Loras College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Loras College
-
Will I get into Loras College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Loras College
-
Will I get into Loras College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Loras College
-
Will I get into Loras College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Loras College
-
Will I get into Loras College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Loras College