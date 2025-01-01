Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC).

For a more detailed breakdown of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) admissions requirements read here.

School Average

SAT
1038.0 - 1260.0
ACT
24.0 - 29.0
GPA
3.68

Try these schools too

1
Howard University
Chance Me
2
Yale University
Chance Me
3
Princeton University
Chance Me
4
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Chance Me
5
Harvard University
Chance Me
6
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Chance Me
7
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
Chance Me
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Loyola University Chicago (LUC).

Will you get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Loyola University Chicago (LUC).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Loyola University Chicago (LUC)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.

Is your high school GPA good enough for Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

Is your high school GPA good enough for Loyola University Chicago (LUC)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Loyola University Chicago (LUC) is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Loyola University Chicago (LUC) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.

Ready to See Your Admissions Chances?

Our tool is designed to give you personalized, data-driven insights in just minutes.
No guessing, no stress—just real answers based on your unique profile.

Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

Will I get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC) with a 1400 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

Will I get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC) with a 1200 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

Will I get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC) with a 1100 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

Will I get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC) with a 3.9 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

Will I get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC) with a 3.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

Will I get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC) with a 3.2 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

Will I get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC) with a 3.0 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

Will I get into Loyola University Chicago (LUC) with a 2.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

Join the Best College Guidance Platform

Whether you're just starting to think about college or deep in the application process, we’ve
got the tools to help you succeed. Join thousands of students who trust us to get them closer
to their dream schools.

Try these schools too