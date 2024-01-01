Will you get into Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BGSU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BGSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
BGSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into BGSU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1025.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for BGSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at BGSU is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and BGSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into BGSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
-
Will I get into BGSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
-
Will I get into BGSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
-
Will I get into BGSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
-
Will I get into BGSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
-
Will I get into BGSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
-
Will I get into BGSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
-
Will I get into BGSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)