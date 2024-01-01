Will you get into Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into BGSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for BGSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

BGSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into BGSU.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for BGSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at BGSU is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and BGSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.