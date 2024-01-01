Will you get into Western Illinois University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western Illinois University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western Illinois University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Western Illinois University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western Illinois University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Western Illinois University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for Western Illinois University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western Illinois University is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Western Illinois University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.