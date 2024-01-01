Will you get into Menlo College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Menlo College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Menlo College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Menlo College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Menlo College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Menlo College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1008.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for Menlo College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Menlo College is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Menlo College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.