Will you get into New England College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NEC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NEC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NEC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NEC.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for NEC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NEC is 2.59 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

NEC does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.