This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Gordon College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Gordon College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Gordon College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Gordon College.

School Average Average SAT 1090.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for Gordon College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Gordon College is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Gordon College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.