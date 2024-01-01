Will you get into New Mexico Highlands University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New Mexico Highlands University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New Mexico Highlands University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
New Mexico Highlands University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into New Mexico Highlands University.
For a more detailed breakdown of New Mexico Highlands University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.13
Is your high school GPA good enough for New Mexico Highlands University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at New Mexico Highlands University is 3.13 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. New Mexico Highlands University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Will I get into New Mexico Highlands University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Highlands University
Will I get into New Mexico Highlands University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Highlands University
Will I get into New Mexico Highlands University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Highlands University
Will I get into New Mexico Highlands University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Highlands University
Will I get into New Mexico Highlands University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Highlands University