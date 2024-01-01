New Mexico Highlands University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to New Mexico Highlands University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to New Mexico Highlands University.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At New Mexico Highlands University, 19.22% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for New Mexico Highlands University, click here
Can you transfer into New Mexico Highlands University
What are the transfer requirements for New Mexico Highlands University?
New Mexico Highlands University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Not Required
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, New Mexico Highlands University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
New Mexico Highlands University requires a minimum of 16 credits.
What are New Mexico Highlands University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down New Mexico Highlands University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|August 17
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|January 11
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|May 29
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for New Mexico Highlands University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to New Mexico Highlands University on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is New Mexico Highlands University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, New Mexico Highlands University received 648 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 469 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for New Mexico Highlands University is 72.38%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into New Mexico Highlands University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 469 accepted transfer students, 362 students enrolled - that means the yield was 77.19%.
New Mexico Highlands University accepts 73 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the New Mexico Highlands University transfer GPA requirements?
New Mexico Highlands University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, New Mexico Highlands University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for New Mexico Highlands University
New Mexico Highlands University has noted the additional policies: Transfer agreements with local two-year schools..
Will you enjoy transferring to New Mexico Highlands University?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to New Mexico Highlands University.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Las Vegas...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at New Mexico Highlands University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to New Mexico Highlands University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into New Mexico Highlands University
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
New Mexico Highlands University website
for more info.
New Mexico Highlands University accepts 72.38% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into New Mexico Highlands University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.13 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.26. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of New Mexico Highlands University students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|0
|0
|0
|SAT Reading
|0
|0
|0
|2018 Total SAT Score
|0
|0
|0
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|0
|0
|0
|ACT Reading
|0
|0
|0
|2018 Total ACT Score
|0
|0
|0
New Mexico Highlands University’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for New Mexico Highlands University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring