To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Nicholls State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Nicholls State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Nicholls State University.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for Nicholls State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Nicholls State University is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Nicholls State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.