Will you get into Nicholls State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Nicholls State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Nicholls State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Nicholls State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Nicholls State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Nicholls State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.34
Is your high school GPA good enough for Nicholls State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Nicholls State University is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Nicholls State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Nicholls State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Nicholls State University
-
Will I get into Nicholls State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Nicholls State University
-
Will I get into Nicholls State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Nicholls State University
-
Will I get into Nicholls State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Nicholls State University
-
Will I get into Nicholls State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Nicholls State University
-
Will I get into Nicholls State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Nicholls State University
-
Will I get into Nicholls State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Nicholls State University
-
Will I get into Nicholls State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Nicholls State University