To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NSU.

School Average Average SAT 873.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.48

Is your high school GPA good enough for NSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NSU is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and NSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.