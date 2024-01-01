Will you get into Northeastern State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NSU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NSU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Northeastern State University admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|873.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.48
Is your high school GPA good enough for NSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NSU is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and NSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into NSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at Northeastern State University
Will I get into NSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Northeastern State University
Will I get into NSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Northeastern State University
Will I get into NSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Northeastern State University
Will I get into NSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Northeastern State University
Will I get into NSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Northeastern State University
Will I get into NSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Northeastern State University
Will I get into NSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Northeastern State University