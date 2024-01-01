Will you get into Northern Kentucky University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NKU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NKU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NKU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NKU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northern Kentucky University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1047.5 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.48

Is your high school GPA good enough for NKU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NKU is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and NKU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.