Will you get into Northern Kentucky University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NKU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NKU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NKU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NKU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Northern Kentucky University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1047.5
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.48
Is your high school GPA good enough for NKU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NKU is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and NKU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into NKU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Northern Kentucky University
-
Will I get into NKU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Northern Kentucky University
-
Will I get into NKU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Northern Kentucky University
-
Will I get into NKU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Northern Kentucky University
-
Will I get into NKU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Northern Kentucky University
-
Will I get into NKU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Northern Kentucky University
-
Will I get into NKU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Northern Kentucky University
-
Will I get into NKU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Northern Kentucky University