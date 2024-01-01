Will you get into Southeastern Louisiana University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southeastern.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southeastern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Southeastern Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southeastern.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for Southeastern?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southeastern is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Southeastern is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.