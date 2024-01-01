Will you get into Nyack College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Nyack College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Nyack College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Nyack College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Nyack College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Nyack College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 900.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 2.83

Is your high school GPA good enough for Nyack College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Nyack College is 2.83 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Nyack College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.