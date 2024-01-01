Will you get into Nyack College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Nyack College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Nyack College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Nyack College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Nyack College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Nyack College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|900.0
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|2.83
Is your high school GPA good enough for Nyack College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Nyack College is 2.83 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Nyack College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Nyack College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Nyack College
-
Will I get into Nyack College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Nyack College
-
Will I get into Nyack College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Nyack College
-
Will I get into Nyack College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Nyack College
-
Will I get into Nyack College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Nyack College
-
Will I get into Nyack College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Nyack College
-
Will I get into Nyack College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Nyack College
-
Will I get into Nyack College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Nyack College