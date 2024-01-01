Will you get into Houghton University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Houghton.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Houghton’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Houghton Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Houghton.

For a more detailed breakdown of Houghton University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1097.5 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Houghton?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Houghton is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Houghton is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.