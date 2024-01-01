Will you get into Houghton University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Houghton.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Houghton’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Houghton Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Houghton.
For a more detailed breakdown of Houghton University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1097.5
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for Houghton?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Houghton is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Houghton is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Houghton with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Houghton University
-
Will I get into Houghton with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Houghton University
-
Will I get into Houghton with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Houghton University
-
Will I get into Houghton with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Houghton University
-
Will I get into Houghton with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Houghton University
-
Will I get into Houghton with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Houghton University
-
Will I get into Houghton with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Houghton University
-
Will I get into Houghton with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Houghton University