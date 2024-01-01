Will you get into Occidental College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oxy.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oxy’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Oxy Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oxy.

School Average Average SAT 1290.0 Average ACT 29.5 Average GPA 3.65

Is your high school GPA good enough for Oxy?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oxy is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Oxy is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.