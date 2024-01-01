Will you get accepted?

Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU).

Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) CampusReel At Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), 5.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)? Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline December 1 Spring Transfer Deadline January 15 Summer Transfer Deadline May 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) received 282 transfer applicants. The school accepted 152 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) is 53.9%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) transfer GPA requirements? Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) has noted the additional policies: Applicants with fewer than 24 semester hours must meet freshman admission requirements..

Will you enjoy transferring to Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Shawnee... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) website for more info.

Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) accepts 53.9% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.66 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.81. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 565 512 SAT Reading 460 600 530 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1165 1042 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 20 27 23 2018 Total ACT Score 38 52 45 Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)’s average SAT score is 1042. To be a competitive applicant for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

