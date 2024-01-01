Will you get into Oral Roberts University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ORU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ORU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ORU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ORU.

School Average Average SAT 1006.5 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.57

Is your high school GPA good enough for ORU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ORU is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and ORU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.