Will you get into Oral Roberts University?
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ORU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
ORU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into ORU.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1006.5
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.57
Is your high school GPA good enough for ORU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at ORU is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and ORU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into ORU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Oral Roberts University
Will I get into ORU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Oral Roberts University
Will I get into ORU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Oral Roberts University
Will I get into ORU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Oral Roberts University
Will I get into ORU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Oral Roberts University
Will I get into ORU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Oral Roberts University
Will I get into ORU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Oral Roberts University
Will I get into ORU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Oral Roberts University